PN’s Rebekah Cilia, Stanley Zammit, Graham Bencini Elected To Parliament Via Casual Elections
The Nationalist Party’s new candidates Rebekah Cilia, Stanley Zammit, and Graham Bencini are confirmed to have been elected into parliament through the casual elections.
With the casual elections for the PN being held today following the submission of nominations, the results are starting to come out this morning.
All three contested the 2022 general election for the first time, with Rebekah Cilia contesting the 7th and 11th districts, Stanley Zammit on the 5th district, and Graham Bencini on the 9th and 10th districts.
Cilia touched upon animal rights and animal reform in Malta during her campaigning for the general election, proposing a number of measures for stray animals in Malta, including cat-feeders and neutering.
With Bencini’s profession being tightly rooted in accounts, he similarly campaigned to raise more awareness about greylisting and its effects on the country.
