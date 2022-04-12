PN’s Rebekah Cilia, Stanley Zammit, Graham Bencini Elected To Parliament Via Casual Elections

The Nationalist Party’s new candidates Rebekah Cilia, Stanley Zammit, and Graham Bencini are confirmed to have been elected into parliament through the casual elections.

With the casual elections for the PN being held today following the submission of nominations, the results are starting to come out this morning.

All three contested the 2022 general election for the first time, with Rebekah Cilia contesting the 7th and 11th districts, Stanley Zammit on the 5th district, and Graham Bencini on the 9th and 10th districts.