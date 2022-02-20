Watch: Prime Minister Dismisses Joseph Muscat’s Criticism Of Confidantes ‘Impressed By A Few Facebook Posts’ 

Prime Minister Robert Abela has played down criticism by his predecessor Joseph Muscat that some of his confidantes are too easily impressed by “a couple of Facebook posts” and don’t appreciate the work it took to turn Labour into a victorious party. “Everyone who works with me and who I consult safeguards the general interests of society and listen to everyone,” Abela told a press conference this evening when asked by Lovin Malta to respond to Muscat’s criticism.

Muscat hit out at some of Abela’s confidantes, who he didn’t name, during a recent interview with Lovin Malta. “I think there are some people, very few people, who don’t appreciate the level of commitment and energy and the amount of work it took to bring so many people together,” Muscat said. “They are well-intentioned, I must say, it’s not because they want to break up the movement or anything. However, they think that it’s only natural that PL is in government and they don’t remember, or probably weren’t even there, when we spent all those years in the wilderness of Opposition.” “I wouldn’t say they are newcomers to the party, but I would say they were people who weren’t there and maybe don’t appreciate the work that was done by the grassroots and by people within PL, and even people who crossed over from the PN over the years in Opposition.”

Muscat kept his lips sealed on who these people are, refusing to confirm or deny whether any of them work at Castille. “I think there are some people who are too impressed by a couple of Facebook posts and who would be willing to do things without having the historical knowledge of the repercussions of all this,” he said. However, he did suggest that these unnamed people may have had a hand in government U-turns on decisions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think that if one takes a decision on a response to COVID-19, and I think they were the right decisions, then it’s obvious that one would be criticised,” he said. “If one is too liberal or laissez-faire, he or she will be criticised by the scientific community. If one abides by strict rules, they will be criticised by others. My point is to take a decision and go ahead.” What do you make of Joseph Muscat’s comments?