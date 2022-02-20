Prime Minister Urges ‘Responsibility’ Over COVID-19 Measures During Malta’s Election Campaign

Prime Minister Robert Abela appealed for responsibility in following COVID-19 measures amid the 2022 general election in the wake of criticism over packed political activities.

Speaking to Lovin Malta following his first press conference after announcing the 26th March election, Abela insisted that his rally this morning followed all regulations and was seated.

Though meant to be seated, the political party event announcing the election saw a boisterous Abela whip the crowd into an energetic frenzy, leading to countless standing ovations, cheering and clapping.

Many people went maskless, and practically all of the government’s top brass – including Health Minister Chris Fearne and Transport Minister Ian Borg as well as other ministers – were on scene.

Artists and musicians criticised the event given that standing events remain closed despite the recent lifting of measures.

Earlier, PN leader Bernard Grech said the election was the government’s “COVID-19 vaccine”, predicting that many measures would now be lifted in the coming days. Abela disagreed, insisting that the government will continue following the advice of experts.

It remains to be seen whether more measures will be relaxed this week.

What do you think of today’s event?