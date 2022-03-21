Prison Vote Should Be Voided After Interdicted Inmates Vote Illegally In Malta’s General Election, PN Says

The decision to allow interdicted inmates in Malta’s prison, including Darren It-Topo Debono, to vote in the general election has raised alarm bells among the Nationalist Party, which has demanded that the whole process inside Corradino be scrapped.

PN secretary-general has since filed a complaint with the Electoral Commission after “tens” of interdicted inmates voted. Interdiction refers to being legally disqualified from voting and is given to certain inmates who committed particular offences.

The inmates voted on Saturday in an early vote that has already courted controversy because of the decision to make dementia patients vote without the consent of family members or guardians.

Darren It Topo Debono was recently convicted of his role in an infamous HSBC heist and was interdicted in the process, but was still able to vote.

“It is clear that there are serious shortcomings on the part of the Electoral Commission and the Court Registrar that were prejudicial to the electoral process that took place at the CCF on Saturday 19 March and which led to it being vitiated,” Piccinino said.

The vote, Piccinino said, should be annulled.

Should the vote be voided?