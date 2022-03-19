د . إAEDSRر . س

‘Qażżiżtu ‘l Min Ħalaqkom’: Jason Azzopardi Warns Prisoners Serving Long Sentences Voting Illegally

Prisoners serving long sentences are being allowed to vote illegally, PN candidate Jason Azzopardi has claimed.

“You’ve disgusted your creator (qażżiżtu ‘l min ħalaqkom),” Azzopardi said today. “Prisoners who are serving sentences of 5,7, 10 and who weren’t supposed to have received their voting documents voted today.”

This would be against the law, which prohibits people from voting if they’ve been sentenced to imprisonment for a term exceeding 12 months.

Azzopardi also hinted at political foul play, claiming that the Electoral Commission “coincidentally” didn’t issue voting documents to prisoners who are serving the exact same sentences and who are “renowned Nationalists”.

Lovin Malta has asked the Electoral Commission whether it is aware that any prisoners serving long prison sentences were given voting documents.

Early voting for the general election commenced today, with around 11,000 people eligible to cast their votes, including elderly care home residents, people who will be abroad on election day and prisoners who have not yet been sentenced. 

Who do you intend to vote for at the election? 

