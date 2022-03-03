Qormi Councillor Returns To PN With Emotional Speech And Lavishes Bernard Grech With Praise
Qormi councillor George Muscat made a triumphant return to the Nationalist Party a year after resigning, lavishing praise on Opposition Leader Bernard Grech.
“I’m glad to be back in this family,” Muscat told a PN rally in his hometown this evening to cheers from the crowd.
Muscat became an independent councillor last year, telling Lovin Malta that he felt sidelined by the PN and that the party even tried to censor some of his social media posts.
However, the councillor said tonight that after reflecting on his political life for the past year and talking to a number of key people within the PN, he decided to return.
“I believe we’re all important in Bernard Grech’s eyes because he treats us all like people and human beings,” he said. “I’m not just a councillor for him but a person with a beating heart and his own character.”
“We all have arguments and problems but life goes on. Like me, many people felt sidelined from the PN.”
Muscat also praised the PN leader’s wife Anne Marie Grech for taking a personal interest in his life and that of other people in the party.
“Even the fact that she calls us up to wish us a happy birthday and to say Bernard Grech is with us… thank you, Mrs Grech for your support.”
The councillor said that a woman he knew expressed two wishes to him before she died – that he returns to the PN and that the PN gets elected to government.
“Her first wish has now come true and I’ll do my utmost to complete her second wish too,” he said to cheers from the crowd.
Grech praised Muscat’s decision and welcomed him back to the PN “family”.
