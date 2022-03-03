Qormi Councillor Returns To PN With Emotional Speech And Lavishes Bernard Grech With Praise

Qormi councillor George Muscat made a triumphant return to the Nationalist Party a year after resigning, lavishing praise on Opposition Leader Bernard Grech.

“I’m glad to be back in this family,” Muscat told a PN rally in his hometown this evening to cheers from the crowd.

Muscat became an independent councillor last year, telling Lovin Malta that he felt sidelined by the PN and that the party even tried to censor some of his social media posts.

However, the councillor said tonight that after reflecting on his political life for the past year and talking to a number of key people within the PN, he decided to return.

“I believe we’re all important in Bernard Grech’s eyes because he treats us all like people and human beings,” he said. “I’m not just a councillor for him but a person with a beating heart and his own character.”