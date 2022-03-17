‘Queen Of Rave’ Rozalla, Voice Behind Global 90s Anthem, To Perform At PL Candidate’s Event

With the Maltese election campaign now entering its final stages, a candidate seeking to enter Parliament is going all out to attract new voters. PL’s Alison Zerafa Civelli, the mayor of Bormla, has managed to secure the services of Rozalla to perform at an event this weekend.

Often nicknamed the ‘Queen of Rave’, Rozalla is a Zambian-Zimbabwean electronic music performer best known for her dance anthem ‘Everybody’s Free’, which blew up on international charts in the early 1990s and remains popular till this day.

She will share the stage at Pjazza Paolino Vassallo, Bormla, with Maltese DJ Joven Grech and singer Claudio Faniello in a night of entertainment with a political twist. Zerafa Civelli is hugely popular in her hometown but faces stiff competition to get elected on the second district. No fewer than seven current PL MPs are contesting that district – Prime Minister Robert Abela, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, parliamentary secretary Chris Agius and MPs Glenn Bedingfield, Joe Mizzi and Oliver Scicluna. Do you think Alison Zerafa Civelli should get elected to Parliament?