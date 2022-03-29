PL’s Rebecca Buttigieg To Enter Parliament, The Journal Editor Randolph Debattista Will Be Co-Opted 

New PL candidate Rebecca Buttigieg will be elected to Parliament through a casual election while Randolph Debattista, editor of the Labour Party’s English language website The Journal, will be co-opted.

The PL confirmed today that Clifton Grima and Michael Falzon, who were elected on two distrcits, will give up their seat on the 9th district and keep the 10th.

With Rebecca Buttigieg the only PL candidate not elected elsewhere, her path to Parliament has been secured. Debattista will be co-opted into the other seat.

Buttigieg is a new PL candidate who has pledged to prioritise the environment and sustainable development, stating last year that high-rise buildings should be more aesthetically pleasing.

Lovin Malta interviewed her during her campaign and you can watch it again below.