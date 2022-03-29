PL’s Rebecca Buttigieg To Enter Parliament, The Journal Editor Randolph Debattista Will Be Co-Opted
New PL candidate Rebecca Buttigieg will be elected to Parliament through a casual election while Randolph Debattista, editor of the Labour Party’s English language website The Journal, will be co-opted.
The PL confirmed today that Clifton Grima and Michael Falzon, who were elected on two distrcits, will give up their seat on the 9th district and keep the 10th.
With Rebecca Buttigieg the only PL candidate not elected elsewhere, her path to Parliament has been secured. Debattista will be co-opted into the other seat.
Buttigieg is a new PL candidate who has pledged to prioritise the environment and sustainable development, stating last year that high-rise buildings should be more aesthetically pleasing.
Lovin Malta interviewed her during her campaign and you can watch it again below.
Debattista used to work at Malta’s permanent representation in Brussels and as a policy officer under EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. He was appointed Labour Party CEO in September 2017 but was replaced by George Azzopardi shortly after Robert Abela was elected Prime Minister in 2020.
He was since appointed editor of the Journal, a new PL-owned website focused on publishing long-form articles in the English language.
Meanwhile, Abela will keep his seat on the 2nd district and give up the 5th, Chris Fearne will keep the 3rd and give up the 4th, Clyde Caruana will keep the 8th and give up the 2nd, Owen Bonnici will keep the 5th and give up the 3rd, Ian Borg will keep the 7th and give up the 6th, Silvio Schembri will keep the 6th and give up the 7th, and Miriam Dalli will keep the 5th and give up the 11th.
