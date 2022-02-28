Rising Cost Of Living Is Having Major Impact On Maltese Families’ Quality Of Life, Bernard Grech Warns

Rising cost of living is having a major impact on Maltese families’ quality of life, PN leader Bernard Grech has warned.

“Parents are being kept away from their children, people are free from doing what they enjoy, and it’s through no fault of their own, because rising costs means they have to work harder,” he said during a political activity in Poala.

Grech referenced several proposals designed to bring more income into people’s pockets and importantly address the cost of living issues that are impacting the livelihoods of people all across the islands.

He did tie these issues to other environmental proposals and commitments to increase ODZ land and open spaces through a massive underground infrastructure project.

The PN leader also took the time to discuss the Environment, Social, Governance 9/ESG) concept that is the common theme in the manifesto, explaining that companies will be rewarded for adhering to the requirements, which include access to government contracts, incentives and other funds.

He also detailed proposals tied to mental health, explaining that he planned to extend emotional educational programmes in schools.

Grech, who has ties to Poala, spoke heavily of his links to the locality as he continues to try and rally up support ahead of the election.

He did launch some criticism towards the Labour Party and Prime Minister Robert Abela, who he said was unprepared for the election and was simply “copying” proposals of the PN.