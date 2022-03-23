Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced that no fewer than 350 of the 1000 proposals included in the Labour Party’s manifesto are dedicated to Gozo alone.

The announcement came during a Labour Party rally at Xewkija, Gozo on Wednesday.

“In the last days, I’ve been speaking of the future we, as a party, envisage for Gozo,” Abela began. “We explained that Gozo’s time at the periphery has come to an end. We have shown that Gozo is at the centre of our politics.”

“We have no fewer than 350 proposals dedicated to you [for Gozo]. Double the amount put forward by the Nationalist Party,” he added.

Among the most attractive proposals, were a 40% subsidy on capital investments for business in Gozo and a first-time buyers scheme of UCA properties in Gozo to get a doubled grant of €30,000.

Abela also pledged tax credits and incentives or businesses that invest in Gozo, a national park at Mġarr ix-Xini, a new 430-bed hospital with 200 beds for acute patients and an array of incentives and tax credits for businesses that invest in Gozo.

Foreign professionals who relocate to Gozo would also be tax-exempt on the first €30,000 in income.