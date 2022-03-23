350 Out Of Labour Party’s 1,000 Electoral Pledges Are For Gozo Alone, Abela States
Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced that no fewer than 350 of the 1000 proposals included in the Labour Party’s manifesto are dedicated to Gozo alone.
The announcement came during a Labour Party rally at Xewkija, Gozo on Wednesday.
“In the last days, I’ve been speaking of the future we, as a party, envisage for Gozo,” Abela began. “We explained that Gozo’s time at the periphery has come to an end. We have shown that Gozo is at the centre of our politics.”
“We have no fewer than 350 proposals dedicated to you [for Gozo]. Double the amount put forward by the Nationalist Party,” he added.
Among the most attractive proposals, were a 40% subsidy on capital investments for business in Gozo and a first-time buyers scheme of UCA properties in Gozo to get a doubled grant of €30,000.
Abela also pledged tax credits and incentives or businesses that invest in Gozo, a national park at Mġarr ix-Xini, a new 430-bed hospital with 200 beds for acute patients and an array of incentives and tax credits for businesses that invest in Gozo.
Foreign professionals who relocate to Gozo would also be tax-exempt on the first €30,000 in income.
Abela also pledged to see Malta’s sister island elevated through plans for the protection and improvement of Gozo’s environment.
“Dumpsites will be turned into green areas. Roads will be turned into gardens. Gozo is already beautiful, but with your trust, we will make it even more beautiful,” he added, reminding viewers of the whopping €700 million investment towards more green areas in Malta.
One of the greatest of these green areas will be created in Rabat, Gozo.
“Just like how we transformed our economy, we will transform Gozo’s environment by way of our massive investment, to bring nature steps away from your own homes. We will be doing this whilst increasing the economy at the very, same time.”
Abela urged viewers to ensure that come 26th March, their vote is carried out. That if this is seen too, under another five years of PL governance, Gozo could surpass Malta from an economical standpoint.
What do you make of the Labour party’s vision for Gozo?