Robert Abela And Bernard Grech To Have University Debate Among ‘Others’ During Election Campaign

Prime Minister Robert Abela has confirmed that there will be a leaders debate, which will involve PN leader Bernard Grech at the University of Malta, “among others” during the election campaign.

Abela told Lovin Malta that he had accepted the request and promised that it will not be the only one during the month-long campaign.

This year, Abela and Grech will also be competing against one another in the election on the 5th district, providing another complexion to the debate.

Leadership debates have disappeared from Malta’s political scene, with the last live debate held way back in May 2017, between then Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Opposition leader Simon Busuttil on Xarabank.

Debates are crucial for the public to compare and contrast the two leaders, both on a policy level and in terms of their character traits.

While rallies are all well and good to mobilise supporters, people also deserve to know how their leaders react under pressure, when challenged over their decisions and when confronted directly by their political rival.

Lovin Malta has invited Abela and Grech to a debate in the coming weeks, at a date and time that is convenient to both of them. Grech has accepted the request.

