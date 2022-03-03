Robert Abela Explains Why Every Single Form 1 Student Will Soon Get A Free Laptop 

Laptops have become such an essential educational tool that the government will soon provide one free of charge to all Form 1 students.

Prime Minister Robert Abela explained the rationale behind this electoral pledge at a PL rally in Santa Luċija yesterday evening as he fielded questions from a mother and daughter.

“We believe in the potential of children and the government will give all Year 7 (Form 1) students a laptop,” he said. “Books were considered basic tools in the past but nowadays the same can be said of laptops and tablets.”