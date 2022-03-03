Robert Abela Explains Why Every Single Form 1 Student Will Soon Get A Free Laptop
Laptops have become such an essential educational tool that the government will soon provide one free of charge to all Form 1 students.
Prime Minister Robert Abela explained the rationale behind this electoral pledge at a PL rally in Santa Luċija yesterday evening as he fielded questions from a mother and daughter.
“We believe in the potential of children and the government will give all Year 7 (Form 1) students a laptop,” he said. “Books were considered basic tools in the past but nowadays the same can be said of laptops and tablets.”
Abela said he realised just how important laptops are when a parent of three told him their family struggled to cope with online lessons during the pandemic.
“They were all at home… three children and just one laptop. Can you imagine how tough it was for them? Now each of them will be given their own laptop.”
Besides free laptops, the ‘One Tablet Per Child’ scheme, whereby children are provided with a LearnPad Workbook, will be extended to secondary school. All schoolchildren will also be given a free set of books every year to encourage them to read.
Abela also promised teachers yesterday that their salaries will increase “significantly” when the time comes to negotiate a new collective agreement.
