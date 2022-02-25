Robert Abela Pledges 15% Increase In Students’ Stipends

It wasn’t the only incentive promised by Abela, who added that furthermore, students will also be eligible to keep their stipends if they continue working part-time jobs of up to 25 hours per week.

The announcement came following a question asked by a student in a Labour party Q&A session, to which he affirmed – and to resounding applause.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has pledged to increase students’ stipends by up to 15%.

“In our last budget, we increased stipends by 10%,” he began. “But we wanted to do more. We wanted to incentivize those who chose to work, also.”

“So I tell our youth – be ambitious in your dreams and aspirations so that your aspirations will one day become a reality.”

In the same event, Abela also promised an increase in pensions.

“In our electoral manifest of 2017, we had planned an increase in pensions of €8 per week. This time we are raising it to €15 per week.”

“That’s not all. There is also, the issue of medicines. Increasing the pension does not combat the rising quality of life.”

“In light of this, we will be providing all medications within the registered formulary for free, and will also be expanding the formulary to feature more much-needed medications.”

