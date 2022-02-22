Robert Abela Pledges More ‘Generous’ Cheques And A Significant Income Tax Reduction

Prime Minister Robert Abela has pledged to reduce income tax in the next legislature by significantly widening the brackets which dictate how much tax people must pay.

Addressing a press conference, Abela said this measure will leave a total of €66 million extra in people’s pockets, with low and medium income earners feeling most of the impact.

As a result of the changes, individuals will start paying tax after the first €10,800, up from €9,100. Parents will start paying tax after the first €12,500, up from €10,500, while the rate for married people will increase from €12,700 to €14,400.

Abela said this measure will be complemented with around €24 million a year in “generous” tax refund cheques that will be handed out every year of a new PL legislature.

He estimated that, as a result of these measures, an average person is expected to see their annual take-home pay increase by some €255.

What do you make of this measure?