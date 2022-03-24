Robert Abela Sheds A Tear During Final PL Rally As He Thanks Lydia And Giorgia Mae For Their Support

Prime Minister Robert Abela shed a tear in front of the nation tonight as he thanked his wife Lydia and daughter Giorgia Mae for the support they have shown him throughout his leadership of the country.

Addressing the PL’s final rally at the MFCC tonight, Abela thanked Lydia for her “courage, inspiration and for helping me understand people’s realities”.

He then turned to his young daughter Giorgia Mae, with the crowd shouting out ‘Viva l-Labour’ in support as the Prime Minister shed a tear.

“Thank you Giorgia,” he said. “Despite being so young in age, you understand that although our family’s life has changed, we are doing all of this so that every child will have the same chance to progress.”

“If we manage to reach this political goal, we would have reached the most important goal, that of changing people’s lives for the better.”