Robert Abela Strongly Hints Embryo Testing For Genetic Disorders Will Be Legalised In Promise To Man Who Lost His Daughter

Prime Minister Robert Abela has given his strongest indication yet that couples will soon be able to screen embryos for genetic problems prior to their implantation during IVF procedures. At a PL rally in Santa Luċija this evening, a man – Jason Camilleri – emotionally recounted how his daughter died of gangliosidosis, a genetic disorder that progressively destroys nerve cells in infants. “We did everything we could but there isn’t a cure for the condition,” Camilleri said. “We found out it’s a genetic condition which means any child of ours will be born with it. There is an IVF treatment available to us overseas but we cannot afford it.” Noting Abela’s recent pledge for amendments to Malta’s IVF law, he said he cannot wait for the day when “he can hear our children calling us Ma and Pa”.

The Prime Minister said he cannot ignore these realities and said there are other couples like Camilleri and his partner who are suffering in silence. “[PL President] Ramona Attard and I recently met up with couples who passed through these same experiences and we ended up crying with them,” he recounted. “I gave them my word that there will be changes to the IVF law in our manifesto. Can we deny people like Jason the chance and the right to become parents?” He said “technologies” exist which will allow people like Camilleri to become parents, that it doesn’t make sense not to bring them to Malta, and that they will be included in a bill that will be tabled within 100 days of a new PL government. Although Abela didn’t specify what these technologies are, gynaecologist Mark Sant has in the past urged the government to legalise preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) so as to prevent children from being born with genetic disorders like gangliosidosis.

Gynaecologist Mark Sant

The Prime Minister was more specific about other aspects of the proposed IVF bill. He said parents will be allowed to access free IVF to give birth to a second child even if they don’t have any frozen embryos or if their first child was born through natural means. “We can’t talk about the Malta of the future unless we have the courage to carry out ambitious and necessary reforms and I won’t stop until this process ends,” Abela said before addressing Camilleri directly. “Jason, hopefully you and I will meet again in a few months’ time and you’ll tell me that you and your wife are about to become parents.” Should Malta legalise PGD?