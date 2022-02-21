Robert Abela Was Right To Ignore My Lockdown Advice, Leading Respiratory Physician Tells PL Rally

Leading respiratory consultant Stephen Montefort has showered Prime Minister Robert Abela with praise for the way he led the nation through the pandemic.

Addressing a PL rally in Qormi, Montefort recounted how his medical colleagues had urged him to personally advise Abela to place Malta into lockdown at the start of the pandemic in 2020.

“Robert Abela stood firm, told me no and time has proven him right,” Montefort said. “At that time, I admit I felt sorry for him. Here was a relatively young man with such a burden on his shoulders who would be criticised for any decision he would take.”

“Even though the Prime Minister insisted that safeguarding public health comes first, he knew he must also make sure not to destroy their livelihoods and the economy.”