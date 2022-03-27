Rosianne Cutajar Misses Out On MP Seat And Will Have To Wait For Casual Election

Rosianne Cutajar has missed out on getting elected and will now need to wait on a casual election to secure her seat.

Cutajar, who was contesting on the 6th district, has had a scandal-ridden few years, particularly over her relationship with Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

The 6th District elected Silvio Schembri, Ian Borg and Roderick Galdes for the PL; and Ryan Callus and Jerome Caruana Cilia for the PN.

She does have a chance to get elected through casual elections, as she did in 2017, and even the gender corrective mechanism.

Cutajar is alleged to have pocketed thousands from a 2019 property deal involving Fenech. This happened just a few months before Fenech was charged with the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

She has admitted that Fenech did give her a €9,000 gift. The Tax Commissioner is investigating. She had been removed from Cabinet following an investigation into claims.

Cutajar is facing further controversy elsewhere after former National Book Council Chairman Mark Camilleri claimed she had an intimate affair with Fenech. She has since sued for libel, but Camilleri fired back by publishing messages between Fenech and Diane Izzo where the relationship is referenced.

Lovin Malta has previously reported how Fenech expressed concern that Cutajar’s “overly emotional” speech could have raised suspicions over their close relationship.

