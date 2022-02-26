Sex, Drugs And Radical Reform: Here’s What Won’t Be Discussed During Malta’s General Election (But Desperately Needs To)

Malta’s election season is in full swing with political parties unveiling proposal after proposal to win over voters and take control of the government. Money is being dished out while promises of addressing Malta’s serious environmental concerns, the rising cost of living, and greylisting are high on the agenda. Promises to address issues that have long been ignored have predictably become the battleground of the campaigns. Both PN and PL have pledged to tackle Malta’s serious environmental concerns, the rising cost of living, greylisting, pensions, taxation and mental health among other things. Ironically, finally agreeing with one another on some policies. But there are also many other crucial issues that will be ignored and cast to side with politicians and candidates acutely aware of the effect they can have on votes that can be the difference between winning a seat or waiting another five years for a new opportunity. The election is just a month away, and Malta’s political parties must realise that these crucial issues must be discussed whether they like it or not. 1. Abortion and sexual health

With or without abortion, Malta’s sexual health is in a dismal state. Malta’s sexual health policy hasn’t been updated since 2010, and a new one has been delayed time and time again, most recently because researchers were working on outdated figures. Malta’s STD rates are on the rise and it has one of the highest teen pregnancy rates in Southern Europe. Meanwhile, sexual assaults remain prevalent in the country, with large swathes of the population still uneducated when it comes to consent and emotional sexual intelligence. But what else would you expect from a country with a sexual health education system that still promotes abstinence as one of its guiding principles? Or a country that prioritises the use of free contraception to tackle the annoying bowel movements of pigeons when it is yet to do the same for women and men in Malta? Everyone is reluctant to tackle sexual health head on out of fear out of angering the still very-conservative voting base, even though it’s vital for people, both young and old, across the country. All contraceptives must be free and readily available to everyone – even within schools. People must also be taught rigorously about the wide gamut of sex, sexual preferences, and consent, free of interference or judgement. Everyone has sex, even those who are still not old enough to vote. Forgetting them will doom them for decades to come. And that’s where abortion comes in. The A-word still strikes fear in the hearts of voters with parties entirely reluctant to discuss the issue or even its decriminalisation. Worse yet, candidates coming out in favour of the medical practice, face round the clock coverage and criticism from the opposing side, as if taking a policy position that’s common throughout the modern world should be admonished. Abortion is happening in Malta, whether we like it or not. Proving a safe space for women to make a free choice, whether you agree with it or not. Ignoring the debate is not the solution. 2. Recreational drug use

Malta celebrated as the Labour Party government effectively legalised the consumption of cannabis for personal use, moving thousands of people out of the world of criminality into a safe, regulated space. But the discussion cannot stop here. Many illegal drugs, including mushrooms, LSD, and MDMA, have been used to incredible effect to help treat psychological issues. Research and further studies should be a priority if Malta wants to explore new medical niches. Beyond that, there are many people in Malta who feel that certain drugs, like mushrooms and LSD, should be legalised for recreational use altogether, with proponents insisting that alcohol and tobacco do far more harm in terms of addiction and personal health. Psilocybin mushrooms, for example, have been and continue to be used in indigenous New World cultures in religious, divinatory, or spiritual contexts. At the very least, Malta’s decriminalisation drive must continue – and extend to all substances, and not just soft drugs. Portugal, for example, has benefitted massively from decriminalising all drugs, providing safe spaces for addicts to effectively deal with their health issues, while also avoiding criminalising users. The use of harder drugs like heroin, meth or cocaine should not be buried under a carpet. There are thousands of users out there, and politicians must start working to find real solutions to effectively deal with drug use in the country. At present, almost a third of all inmates are drug abusers – a worrying indication of Malta’s criminalisation of addicts. Addicts are dying in prison at record rates, and their continued detention reinforces the belief that people battling addiction deserve punishment – undoing a worldwide drive to view addiction as a serious health issue. To its credit, the Nationalist Party has proposed a Substance Abuse Policy. However, that focuses on effectively handling addiction, without addressing the needs of every day users who continue to hand over their money to dangerous criminals. 3. Radical reform to education

All political parties will talk about education and need to increase funding, but they will still continue to buy their heads in the sand over what actually needs to be done. A wholesale and radical reform of the entire education system. Malta’s outdated education system has been failing for years thanks to a bloated curriculum and ineffective management of resources. The system is clumsy, test-crazed, and plagued with inequity. We are one of the highest spenders on education in the entire EU. Free education is provided to all Maltese citizens from primary school up until university. But in truth, we may as well be flushing that money down the toilet, with the country still performing miserably in student retention and educational performance. Despite the massive overlay, a third of the country’s workforce has a secondary school education level at best, while almost 50% do not have more than the minimum six O-levels. The reasons behind the crisis are vast, however, many point fingers at a rigid syllabus and curriculum that fails to foster long term learning and retention among its students. Meanwhile, teachers remain underpaid and understaffed, with the government facing teaching shortage after teaching shortage amid disputes over the lack of qualifications with unions. It’s creating a highly unequal situation where people who attend state schools are far more disadvantaged than students who attend private or church schools. It’s no surprise that many politicians, including Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech, chose to avoid state schools when it came to their children. Malta’s skills gap is at a worrying level, with foreigners regularly preferred over their local counterparts when it comes t the highest paying jobs. Addressing it radically, beyond simple strategies, must be the way forward. Instead, we will see parties continue to throw money at an issue hoping that it will solve itself. 4. The Planning Authority must be dumped and replaced

Whether it’s the PA or MEPA, Malta’s Planning Authority has been in a mess for decades, dishing out a wealth of dubious permits that has led to the complete uglification of the country. Week after week we see monstrosity after monstrosity rise up the Maltese skyline, almost always at the detriment of entire communities. Money-hungry and cash-rich developers seemingly always get their way with PA representatives voting time and time again against the country’s interests. Political parties, meanwhile, only speak up when it benefits them, with wealthy donors often escaping criticism when it matters most. Thousands of PA applications are being dished out every year, with no actual master plan for the country, creating a haphazard system that’s an eyesore for even the most ardent defenders of Malta’s natural beauty. It’s time to realise that what we need is not just reform; it’s the complete ousting of every single person in the PA and building again for the ground up. If that means holding up construction, so be it. The industry has artificially inflated our economy while property prices climb to a level that median earners simply cannot afford. Construction and the environment regularly tops surveys. And while the political parties have made significant environmental commitments, none of them seem interested in actually enacting serious long term change. While new gardens and green spaces are all well and good, they won’t amount to much if there’s chaos all around them. And then we wonder why Sandro Chetcuti, the president of the Malta Developers Association, donates to both big parties. The sad part is, he isn’t the only developer who does it. Maybe they’ll blame the lack of action on the 2006 local plans? Check out Lovin Malta’s Planning Web, the country’s first transparent and open platform letting you look at the ins and outs of Malta’s urban planning sector. 5. Scrapping IIP

You know the country is really digging at the bottom of the barrel when our citizenship, something regaled to use in patriotic tales from birth, is sold to the highest bidder. It’s been mired in controversy and allegations of corruption, but still, the Labour Party and to a lesser extent the Nationalist Party continue to back the scheme or some slightly altered version of it. PN leader Bernard Grech has called on Malta to stop selling citizenship to Russian citizens after the invasion of Ukraine. But why stop there? While the rest of the country feels the effect of greylisting, Malta still provides a back door for dubious figures to gain access to entire continents. The citizenship list is still purposefully muddled but the rest of us are expected to clap and cheer from the money made off the back of losing our passport. Malta loves to pride itself on patriotism. But how patriotic can we be when we sit idly by and watch our identity sold for a cut-rate price. 6. A rethink of our economic model

Political parties will continue to hammer on about “returning to business as usual” following two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the question is, is that really what we want to return to? In the space of a few decades, employment and opportunity has exploded in the country thanks to market liberalisation and neo-liberal economic approach. Maltese people certainly have more money in their pockets, but at what cost? We’ve lost our identity and sense of community as everyone battles with one another for cold hard cash. The wealth gap between the ultra-rich and poorest among us is growing exponentially, while the rest of us fail to make ends meet and struggle to get on the property ladder. Our touristic product is suffering as a result with Malta now resembling any other modern city, burying everything that made this island a gem under concrete. Our air quality is poor and it’s harming our health. Our surrounding environment is toxic and claustrophobic. And our sense of individualism has completely eroded any sense of the common good. Malta has suffered major reputational damage, while foreigners continue to benefit from tax rates that make locals seem like second class citizens. It’s time to accept that what we are doing might not be working. But it will need major disruption to the status quo, something which neither establishment parties are willing to do. We need to recognise that our current path is leading to one end and none of us are going to like it. 7. A complete transformation on migration and integration

Malta has experienced a quantum demographic shift over the last two decades with both legal and irregular migration rising exponentially. Unfortunately, a large chunk of voters are averse to the idea of addressing Malta’s influx of migration and severe lack of substantial integration. Many feel that money and funds should be used on local issues, ignoring that it very much impacts our day-to-day lives. Wherever you stand on the debate, people will continue arriving on our shores – and ignoring the glaring issues for another five years will only make the situation worse. Currently, Malta’s open and closed detention centres are full to the brim, with residents at times living in squalid conditions. Meanwhile, many people are kept locked out without any due process well beyond the legal limit. Tensions are escalating and it shows with riots common place. To make matters worse, irregular migrants and asylum seekers are housed in areas out of sight and out of mind, leaving communities in Marsa and Hal Far to bear the brunt of social issues that arise from poorly managed migration and integration. Worse yet, their lives outside of the centres are even more challenging. It’s impossible to find affordable accommodation, while many landlords refuse to rent out to migrants simply because of their foreigner status. It should be up to us and the EU to make use of this valuable resource so that we all can benefit. Education and language classes in centres should be a must, ensuring that at least a majority of residents leave the centres equipped to contribute effectively to the economy. They should be placed throughout communities and Malta – and not left to form ghettos is areas Maltese people seldomly visit. On the other end of the spectrum, the influx of wealthy foreigners has priced Maltese people out of communities that they long called home. While they certainly provide a lot to the economy, more must be done to protect communities that have been transformed by the demographic changes. Unfortunately, Maltese politicians are reluctant to take this on or make it the forefront of their campaign, out of fear of alienating prospective voters. 8. Complete overhaul of the courts

There’s a few things we can all be certain about life in Malta: death, taxes and court delays. Delays in Malta’s courts is a major issue plaguing the country. While figures for the length of criminal cases is not immediately available, a 2020 EU study of Malta’s courts found that its delays are some of the longest in Europe. It takes an average of 2,250 days to resolve a money laundering case, 1,100 days to resolve a civil suit if it goes to appeal, and 1,000 days for administrative matters. In each instance, Malta tops the list by some margin. Some compilations of evidence in criminal cases take decades, with Lovin Malta recently shedding light on the case of Mason Nehls, the youth who has been waiting 11 years for his case to be heard in court. Most recently, Andrew Mangion, the man charged with murdering his estranged partner Eleanor Mangion Walker in 2016, was let out bail for a violent robbery he committed while out on bail for the murder. These releases are costing lives. Daniel Muka, the main suspect in the murder of Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski, was out on bail for the 2017 attempted murder of three police officers and a €330,000 jewellery heist. The government has started slowly addressing the issue, but in truth, the entire system needs a radical overhaul. The courts must enter the digital age and actually reflect a modern institution, not the decrepit, outdated building it is currently housed in. Unfortunately, expect that proposed changes will be minimal, with both parties flooded with lawyers who make a pretty penny off the back of keeping on clients for years and in some cases, even decades. It would be amiss to mention the courts with referencing Malta’s Police Force, who has seen. impressive reform, but still needs more work to be done to give them tools to their jobs. It has been decimated by allegations of wrongdoing among the very top echelons of the force. The time for serious change is now. Without the courts and the police, expect the fight for justice to revert back to pre-2019 days.

Is there something we missed? Feel free to reach out to [email protected] to get your voice heard on the issues you feel need to be discussed during the general election What needs to be discussed this election?