Silvio Schembri Reports Man To Police For Comment That ‘One Can Expect A Car Bomb’ With PL

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri has reported a man straight to the police commissioner over a Facebook comment that “one can expect a car bomb” with the Labour Party.

The man left a comment under a Talk.Mt report on a press conference that Schembri gave to criticise the Nationalist Party’s electoral proposals for the business community.

The article was titled “Mal-PN ma tafx x’se tieħu imma taf x’se joħodlok” (‘With the PN , you don’t know what you’re going to take but you know what they’re going to take from you”), with the quote attributed to citizen.

One man commented “Miegħek tista issib bomba taħt il-karozza” (“With you, one can expect to find a bomb under their car”), in what appeared to a be a political retort referencing the 2017 assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

However, Schembri saw things differently and described the comment as a “serious threat”.