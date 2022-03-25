Six Maltese Things Which Are More Outdated Than The Day Of Silence

The day before the general election – i.e. today – is traditionally known as the day of silence (or reflection) where voters are given the opportunity to contemplate their choices without being susceptible to political influence. While the General Election Act of 1991 predates the advent of the internet, the silent day ban observed the day before an election applies to “any other means of communication”, but it is unclear as to how this can be enforced. A tradition that seems to be as old as time, enacted during a time before big changes within society came along – but is this day really still necessary in the age of social media?

Here are six things that are more outdated than the day of silence: 1. MaltaPost not accepting credit card payments in person If you’ve ever had to pay a small charge for a package or some stamps and got caught without any physical change, then you probably know what we’re talking about. Though some outlets – such as the head branch in Marsa as well as some in Valletta – do actually accept card payments and you can pay online, most of Malta’s official postal service outlets still do not accept card payments in person. Ask them if they accept card and you’ll likely be sent to the nearest ATM – though, to be fair, an ATM is often in the vicinity.

2. Those ‘RTO’ / ‘Il-Kampanja Gawdiha Mit-Triq’ Signs If people had to listen to the abundance of RTO / Private No Entry signs that Malta’s countryside is absolutely loaded with, then no one could go anywhere. And that one ‘Il-Kampanja Gawdiha Mit-Triq’ sign…

3. Facebook Might be an unpopular opinion among older generations, but ask younger people to open the Facebook app on their phone and they might not even have the application downloaded. When your nanna is sending you friend requests and commenting Gifs on your bikini photos, you know it’s over.

4. Stop signs not being stop signs Anyone who has had the honour (or rather, the misfortune) of having to drive in Malta’s chaotic roads, would know for a fact that stop signs are pretty much useless. It seems as though no one really knows what the word stop means, and most people tend to mistake it with “keep going”.

5. Vegan and vegetarian options not being available everywhere We’re in 2022, yet some places in Malta still look at you like you’re a straight-up lunatic if you ask for a food item that doesn’t include meat or dairy products. It’s high time that the country catches on and gets past the outdated mindset on what food someone should eat.

6. The island’s approach to women’s reproductive rights You probably weren’t expecting this one, but anyone listing outdated things in Malta has to mention this. The island still has a completely outdated approach to women’s reproductive rights, with abortion still being utterly frowned upon and no sign on the horizon that things might change any time soon.

BONUS: Internet Explorer Remember that web browser that literally everyone used up until a few years ago. Yeah, that one. Microsoft has officially made the decision to discontinue the browser as of this year. What else is as outdated or irrelevant as the day of silence?

