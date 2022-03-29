From ABBA To Żaren: Here’s How Malta’s Small Political Parties And Independent Candidates Did This Election

As the hype from the highly anticipated Maltese general election dies down, more data revealing how people voted in their districts have been unveiled.

The election resulted in another major landslide win in favour of the PL, securing them another five years in government. However, the small political parties and individual candidates have yet to secure a seat in parliament in another poor showing in a general election.

Collectively, the small political parties and independent candidates running in all 13 of Malta’s electoral districts were able to collect 9,308 votes.

For a breakdown of how well each small political party did, just take a look at the analysis below:

1. ADPD

The Green Party collected 4,747 votes, which was an improvement from the 2,564 votes which Alternativa Demokratika had garnered in the 2017 election before they merged with Partit Demokratika.

ADPD seem to have done best in district 11, where they garnered 527 votes and did worst in district 12 where they gathered 203 votes.