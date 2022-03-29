From ABBA To Żaren: Here’s How Malta’s Small Political Parties And Independent Candidates Did This Election
As the hype from the highly anticipated Maltese general election dies down, more data revealing how people voted in their districts have been unveiled.
The election resulted in another major landslide win in favour of the PL, securing them another five years in government. However, the small political parties and individual candidates have yet to secure a seat in parliament in another poor showing in a general election.
Collectively, the small political parties and independent candidates running in all 13 of Malta’s electoral districts were able to collect 9,308 votes.
For a breakdown of how well each small political party did, just take a look at the analysis below:
1. ADPD
The Green Party collected 4,747 votes, which was an improvement from the 2,564 votes which Alternativa Demokratika had garnered in the 2017 election before they merged with Partit Demokratika.
ADPD seem to have done best in district 11, where they garnered 527 votes and did worst in district 12 where they gathered 203 votes.
2. Partit Popolari
The new right-wing political party was able to garner a total of 1,533 votes in this election. They did best in district 5 with 154 votes and the district where they received the lowest amount of votes was district 13 with a total of 88 votes.
3. ABBA
ABBA, the Christian conservative party led by Ivan Grech Mintoff, were able to get 1,364 votes in total this election. The district in which they did best was district 4 where they garnered 136 votes, in comparison to the 86 votes they garnered in district 10.
4. Independent candidates
The independent candidates across the 13 electoral districts were able to collectively get 1282 votes.
Arnold Cassola, who contested the election in districts 10 and 11 was the best performing independent candidate. He was able to get 477 votes on the first count, the most votes an independent candidate has ever been able to get since 1966.
Nazareno Bonnici, also known as Żaren Tal-Ajkla, contested in the 3rd and 13th districts, where he faired relatively well with an overall of 315 first count votes.
On the other hand, Jane Chircop, an independent candidate in district 12 was only able to collect 16 votes.
5. Volt Malta
The progressive pan-European party was able to garner a total of 382 votes. It was the only political party in Malta not to field candidates in every electoral district, with Alexia DeBono and Thomas ‘Kass’ Mallia contesting the election in districts 8, 9, 10 and 11.
The district in which they garnered the most votes was district 8 with 112 votes and the one in which they garnered the lowest amount of votes was district 10 with 72 votes.
Did you vote for candidates in any of these parties?