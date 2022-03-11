Spinola Square To Become An Open Space And Għadira Beach Will Expand, PL Promises 

Spinola’s traffic-heavy square will become an open space for families to enjoy while the Għadira beach will be expanded , the Labour Party has promised.

These proposals were included in the PL tonight as part of the ruling party’s plan to regenerate Malta’s touristic areas.

The other proposals in this regard are as follows:

The Buġibba Square regeneration project will commence this year

Evans Building in Valletta will be regenerated for touristic purposes

Chalet, Sliema will be made more accessible to visitors and swimmers

“Extensive works” will take place in St Julian’s and Paceville

Fort Campbell in Mellieħa will be transformed into a family-friendly zone and an area where outdoor events can be practiced.

Selmun Palace will be restored and the nearby hotel regenerated for touristic purposes.

The Birżebbuġa promenade will be regenerated, with a new car park installed to reduce parking problems.

Marsaskala’s coast will be regenerated, with extensive works on the coast from Żonqor Point to the Siberia area.

Marsaxlokk’s Vendôme Tower will be converted into a fishing museum.

