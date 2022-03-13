Stop Using COVID-19 As Excuse Not To Publish PL Accounts, Bernard Grech Tells PM

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has appealed with Prime Minister Robert Abela to stop using the pandemic as an excuse to prevent people living abroad from voting, and for the party not to publish its accounts.

The call came during a PN Mass Rally which took place on Sunday, at Kordin.

“I appealed to [Abela] to stop using the pandemic to his convenience,” he began. “He found it apt to use the pandemic as an excuse to not publicize the accounts of the PL.”

“We issued our accounts despite the pandemic, but even still, [Abela] stated that the PL accounts need to come out following an annual general meeting.”

“Though didn’t they have a general meeting to approve the manifesto? So what’s the hold-up? Why does he continue to find excuses?”