Stop Using COVID-19 As Excuse Not To Publish PL Accounts, Bernard Grech Tells PM
Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has appealed with Prime Minister Robert Abela to stop using the pandemic as an excuse to prevent people living abroad from voting, and for the party not to publish its accounts.
The call came during a PN Mass Rally which took place on Sunday, at Kordin.
“I appealed to [Abela] to stop using the pandemic to his convenience,” he began. “He found it apt to use the pandemic as an excuse to not publicize the accounts of the PL.”
“We issued our accounts despite the pandemic, but even still, [Abela] stated that the PL accounts need to come out following an annual general meeting.”
“Though didn’t they have a general meeting to approve the manifesto? So what’s the hold-up? Why does he continue to find excuses?”
According to Grech, it marks a first in the political history of Malta, with it being the first time a party has contested the election without first having presented its accounts to the Electoral Commission.
Grech also criticized the government’s stance on COVID-19 measures which prevent certain people living abroad from voting.
“You cannot continue to justify measures that are more severe than those seen in other European countries.”
“With an election around the corner, it is now evident that these rules are a democratic threat to us, who continue to insist that there is no need for a quarantine period (for those who are unvaccinated) despite a negative PCR test. This is discriminatory and against democracy.”
“Everyone has a right to his own freedom, to exert his constitutional right, to vote.”
