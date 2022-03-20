Same Percentage Of People Rely On Social Media And Television For Malta’s Election Content – But Many Aren’t Watching

Maltese voters have equally chosen both social media and television as the two main sources for gathering information on the electoral campaign. However, a large minority of people are simply unengaged with the election.

In a Misco survey commissioned by Lovin Malta, respondents were asked what media they are using to follow the general election in Malta. 47% mentioned television and another 47%, the same percentage, mentioned social media as their main source.

Still, almost 17% of respondents said that they are not even following the current election, to begin with, highlighting the disinterest that many seem to have in this campaign and politics in Malta in general.

It also doesn’t come as any surprise that social media achieved more mentions amongst persons aged under 45 years, with social media being more* popular with younger generations.

Television, on the other hand, achieved more mentions among persons aged 45 years and older, which again is understandable given the majority of older generations still rely on television, with many of them not even having access to social media.

As for other mediums, 10% mentioned that they utilise news websites in order to obtain information and updates.

7% of respondents mentioned radio as their main source, and only 6% mentioned newspapers, making it the lowest category and the medium which is seemingly getting more wiped out by the minute.

The reasons behind the shift from television to social media are varied. However, the absence of engaging debate is leaving its mark.

After the loss of engaging discussion programs like L-Erbgħa Fost il-Ġimgħa and Xarabank, Maltese TV is no longer the voice for debate.

Even the shift of TVM 2 to TVM News+, making it strictly a news channel, is not helping, with figures showing that viewership numbers on TVM News+ are absolutely abysmal.