The End Of The Ħondoq Saga? PL Promises Area Will Not Be Developed ‘In Any Way’

Some positive news for the beautiful bay of Ħondoq ir-Rummien in Gozo is finally here, as the Labour Party promised in its manifesto that the zone will not be “developed in any way”. Qala Mayor Paul Buttigieg addressed the news in a statement, saying that it is another step in the process of saving Ħondoq. “The last 20 years have been a very long journey, consisting of many small steps, towards achieving the goal to save Hondoq from being ruined,” the Mayor said.

“Today, we have another big step in the right direction, above is the printed announcement of the PL election manifest proposal number 319,” he said. When translated, it reads: ‘The Labour government has always been clear regarding the safeguarding of Ħondoq ir-Rummien. We assure that this zone will not be developed in any way whilst we see that work will be done to make the bay a nicer place so it can offer a better environment for those who visit’. Minister Evarist Bartolo also congratulated Buttigieg on the achievement, highlighting the efforts that he has put into years of hard work to make sure Ħondoq is saved for the families. “Thank you, Paul – you are a good example for us politicians,” he wrote.

This comes after just a few days after the mayor’s last appeal to politicians and authorities to promise the proper preservation of the Gozitan Ħondoq ir-Rummien bay is permanent – and not just temporary. It’s been 20 years of legal battles and campaigning to protect Hondoq for the public, with the Qala Local Council recently submitting its final submissions in the appeal that the developer had filed against the refusal. Share to raise awareness