These Are All The Labour Candidates Who Are Contesting The General Election So Far

This is the current list of PL candidates who will be contesting the upcoming general election on 26th March.

The list is valid as of today, 22nd February, and more candidates could be added or removed as the campaign progressed.

As it stands, the third district is the most populous for PL politicians, with no fewer than 14 candidates contesting there. At the other end of the spectrum, only four candidates – three of whom are already in Cabinet – are contesting the ninth district.

District 1: Valletta, Floriana, Ħamrun, Marsa, Pieta, Santa Venera

Ray Abela

Sean Apap Meli

Joseph Matthew Attard

Keith Azzopardi Tanti

Deo Debattista

Andy Ellul

Aaron Farrugia

Cressida Galea

Christopher Grima

Jose Herrera

Davina Sammut Hili

District 2: Birgu, Isla, Bormla, Żabbar, Kalkara, Xgħajra, Fgura

Carmelo Abela

Robert Abela

Chris Agius

Glenn Bedingfield

Byron Camilleri

Clyde Caruana

Edward Cassar Delia

James Grech.

Mark Grech

Joe Mizzi

Oliver Scicluna

Amanda Spiteri Grech

Alison Zerafa Civelli