These Are The Most Popular Politicians In Malta According To Election Results – And Not One Is A Woman
As the long-awaited general election for 2022 is finally coming to a close with the Labour Party securing another five years in government, more details have been unveiled on how people voted for candidates in their districts.
After another Labour landslide win was announced yesterday, details of the newly elected according to their districts started to be released late last night. The top 12 candidates elected are here – and unfortunately, not one of them is a woman.
Lovin Malta has compiled a breakdown of the most popular elects, according to their first count vote. For those that contested on two districts, the votes gathered were combined.
The compilation does not include Prime Minister Robert Abela, who garnered 21,690 and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech, who garnered 15,249 votes on the first count.
12. Silvio Schembri
4,287 first count votes
11. Adrian Delia
4,632 first count votes
10. Jerome Caruana Cilia
4,662 first count votes
9. Stephen Spiteri
4,736 first count votes
8. Anton Refalo
5,002 first count votes
7. Robert Arrigo
5,112 first count votes
6. Alex Borg
6,108 first count votes
5. Clint Camilleri
6,458 first count votes
4. Clifton Grima
7,031 first count votes
3. Ian Borg
7,075 first count votes
2. Joe Giglio
9,164 first count votes
1. Chris Fearne
12,640 first count votes
