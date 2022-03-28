These Are The Most Popular Politicians In Malta According To Election Results – And Not One Is A Woman

As the long-awaited general election for 2022 is finally coming to a close with the Labour Party securing another five years in government, more details have been unveiled on how people voted for candidates in their districts.

After another Labour landslide win was announced yesterday, details of the newly elected according to their districts started to be released late last night. The top 12 candidates elected are here – and unfortunately, not one of them is a woman.

Lovin Malta has compiled a breakdown of the most popular elects, according to their first count vote. For those that contested on two districts, the votes gathered were combined.

The compilation does not include Prime Minister Robert Abela, who garnered 21,690 and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech, who garnered 15,249 votes on the first count.