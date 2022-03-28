These Women Could Get Elected Under Malta’s Gender Quota

Malta’s gender corrective mechanism will be used to full effect after only four women were elected after the initial count in the general election. Now, attention will turn to which women will make the cut through the controversial quota.

The gender corrective mechanism will only apply once the casual elections are over, but a look at official figures published by the Electoral Commission puts a spotlight on which women are in the running to make use of the new system.

Under the mechanism, up to 12 seats can be added if the less represented gender, in this case, women, make up less than 40% of parliament. Each party can add up to six seats each.

Unelected female candidates will be ranked according to the number of votes they received by the time they were knocked out of the race and picked accordingly.

With that in mind, here are the women in the running to make use of the corrective mechanism:

Female candidates who could get elected through casual elections have been marked with a *.