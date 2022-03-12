‘They Gave Our Only Hospital To Steward, Now They Promise A New One’: PN Stalwarts Warn Gozo

PN candidates Joe Ellis and Chris Said reminded Gozitan supporters that while the Labour Party gave away the only hospital in Gozo to Steward, they are now promising a new one.

The long-time PN members and candidates on the 13th district addressed Nationalist Party supporters at a rally held this evening in Għajnsielem, Gozo.

“First, they (PL) gave the only hospital in Gozo – the Gozo General Hospital – to a company that we know absolutely nothing about,” Ellis said.

“And now, they come promising us a new hospital,” he continued, as the crowd laughed.