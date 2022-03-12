‘They Gave Our Only Hospital To Steward, Now They Promise A New One’: PN Stalwarts Warn Gozo
PN candidates Joe Ellis and Chris Said reminded Gozitan supporters that while the Labour Party gave away the only hospital in Gozo to Steward, they are now promising a new one.
The long-time PN members and candidates on the 13th district addressed Nationalist Party supporters at a rally held this evening in Għajnsielem, Gozo.
“First, they (PL) gave the only hospital in Gozo – the Gozo General Hospital – to a company that we know absolutely nothing about,” Ellis said.
“And now, they come promising us a new hospital,” he continued, as the crowd laughed.
After Ellis, Said addressed the crowd, similarly referring to the Labour Party giving the Gozitan hospital to Steward Health Care.
“The General hospital of Gozo will be returned back to the Gozitans under a new PN government,” Said told supporters as they cheered.
He also promised that the MRI and chemotherapy, as well as five new care homes for the elderly, will also be made readily available for Gozitans if the PN is elected.
“We need to give elderly people homes in each locality – we are promising to open five new care homes for the elderly in five localities in the first year of the legislature,” Said promised.
Said also mentioned the plans for expanding the Mġarr harbour, both to be able to host small cruise liners and also for more space for fishermen.
What do you make of the PN candidates’ comments?