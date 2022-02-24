Trackless Tram Could Be Reality In Malta Within Months: PN Promises To Ditch Metro And Revolutionise Public Transport

A Trackless Tram passing across all of Malta could become a reality if the PN is elected to government.

As part of its manifesto, the PN is proposing a state-of-the-art mass transport system, known as the ’Trackless Tram’, which will use a circular route using reserved lanes to pass through arterial and distribution roads.

This, the PN says, will make better use of road space to ensure that the system is fast, efficient, and reliable.

The PN has said the routes and funding have already been established and could be up and running within a few months.

The plans are a direct response to a proposed metro system in Malta, which the PN says would cost billions and would come at a massive environmental cost, unlike the Trackless Tram.

An emerging alternative to traditional light rail, the Trackless Tram is already implemented across the globe, most notably in China. It uses digital innovation to help the trams navigate a virtual track, helping ensure that it does not encounter traffic, or drastically change the road network.

However, a trackless tram is not enough, and the PN is proposing a public transport system using buses or similar vehicles to increase connectivity with other residential areas, business hubs, or tourism centres.

A comprehensive master plan for infrastructure and planning will also be drawn up that will respect the urban and rural aesthetic characteristics of each locality, which will be able to benefit from a ‘Malta Fund’ to help beautify towns and villages.

A network of underground roads will also be created to address problems of traffic congestion, while also creating more public spaces for everyone to enjoy. Road contracts will only be distributed to be adhering to environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.

Employers will also be incentivised to adopt measures to reduce congestion and bring more people to use public transport. Local car parks will also be used as an opportunity o help improve urban centres while also generating renewable energy.

A national program to incentivize and facilitate the use of bicycles as a regular means of transport will also be set up, with the hopes that 10% of trips will be made by bicycle.

What do you think of the plans?