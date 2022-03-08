Treating? Rosianne Cutajar Hands Out Gifts To Voters Outside Qormi School On Woman’s Day

Rosianne Cutajar is facing serious questions over handing out gifts to constituents outside of a primary school on international women’s day.

Photos sent to Lovin Malta shows Cutajar visiting voters and their children outside of San Basjtan Primary School, handing them out mugs celebrating women.

“Woman Power. I am a woman,” the cup, which has her name, reads.

Cutajar has faced criticism over gift-giving to constituents, better known as treating.

People found guilty of ‘treating’ are technically liable to a fine of up to €1,160 or imprisonment up to six months. The law makes it clear that politicians are not allowed to hand out gifts to voters during election season.

This fact was even reiterated in a Standards Commissioner’s report on Cutajar’s previous treating.

However, this law is not enforced at all, with a police spokesperson confirming with Lovin Malta that it hasn’t received a single report regarding treating in the past ten years. And it is not uncommon at all for politicians, even prominent ones, to resort to this tactic ahead of elections.