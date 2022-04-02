Two Of Bernard Grech’s Key Aides Step Away From PN Roles

Two key PN strategists, Ray Bezzina and Chris Peregin, have stepped aside following the general election.

Bezzina has stepped down as Bernard Grech’s head of secretariat, while Peregin’s contract expired at the end of the campaign and will not be renewed.

“I have full faith in Bernard Grech and I applaud him for deciding to stay on as leader, while seeking a fresh mandate. The party has already undergone big changes with him as leader and I have no doubt that over the next years these changes will also result in positive electoral results,” Bezzina said.

Peregin stepped down from an operational role at Lovin Malta in July 2021. The transfer of his shares to the current shareholders is being finalised.

The decision comes following the general election which saw the Labour Party increase its gap over the Nationalist Party to 39,000 votes.

Grech has vowed to stay on and will seek a fresh mandate with the PN’s executive, which will meet once the entire parliament group is elected following casual elections and the gender corrective mechanism.

