Underground Tunnel Network Must Be Built To Tackle Malta’s Notorious Traffic Problem, PN Insists 

A network of underground tunnels is necessary to tackle Malta’s traffic problem “at its roots”, the Nationalist Party has pledged in its electoral manifesto.

Other PN proposals aimed at combatting traffic include investing in a system that will inform drivers in advance of traffic accidents, launching a national programme to encourage bicycle use, and “incentivising” people to use public transport.

Meanwhile, solar car parks will be built and a programme to address “the poor state of the roads” will be set up, eligible only to contractors who fit a set of environmental, social and governance criteria.

Underground tunnels and car parks have become a feature of Malta’s electoral campaign, with the Labour Party proposing them in areas like Floriana, Bormla and San Ġwann to coincide with major urban greening projects.

In response to a question by Lovin Malta at a recent press conference, Prime Minister Robert Abela pledged that no fees will be set for underground parking which will replace parking that is currently free of charge.