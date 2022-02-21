Video Games, AI Applications And The Metaverse: PN Break Down €1 Billion Digital Vision For Malta

The Nationalist Party today gave details into their €1 billion digital vision for the island based on five key points over 10 sectors.

Calling the investment a “seed” that would create prosperity for the country, PN Leader Bernard Grech announced a number of modern sectors that he said an administration led by his team would promote on the island.

The areas he mentioned included projects in the Metaverse, artificial intelligence applications, 3D printing, Esports and producing video games.

The Metaverse is an immersive virtual reality version of the internet where people can interact with digital objects and digital representations of themselves and others, and can move more or less freely from one virtual environment to another that was launched globally last month.

He also mentioned other sectors – such as aviation and in financial services – as part of the plan to “strengthen the Maltese population and this country”.