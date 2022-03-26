Voter Turnout Has Dropped In All Districts, Especially Second And Sixth 

With only 40.45% of the nation voting by 2pm, turnout has dropped across all districts, but is most pronounced in the second and sixth districts.

Using the Electoral Commission’s numbers, 38.26% of people in the second district cast their votes by 2pm, a drop of 13.98% from 2017. It is followed by the sixth district, which saw a drop of 12.86%, the fourth districts (a drop of 12.61%), the first district (a drop of 12.39%), and the eleventh district (a drop of 11.7%).

All of these districts voted in a PL majority back in 2017, except for the eleventh district, which voted for PN.