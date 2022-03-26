Voter Turnout Has Dropped In All Districts, Especially Second And Sixth
With only 40.45% of the nation voting by 2pm, turnout has dropped across all districts, but is most pronounced in the second and sixth districts.
Using the Electoral Commission’s numbers, 38.26% of people in the second district cast their votes by 2pm, a drop of 13.98% from 2017. It is followed by the sixth district, which saw a drop of 12.86%, the fourth districts (a drop of 12.61%), the first district (a drop of 12.39%), and the eleventh district (a drop of 11.7%).
All of these districts voted in a PL majority back in 2017, except for the eleventh district, which voted for PN.
The districts which saw the least pronounced gaps were the thirteenth (a drop of 9.11% from 2017) and the fifth (a drop of 9.5%), which both voted for PL in 2017.
However, the PN has warned that the Electoral Commission’s data only reflects the people who cast their votes today and not the 15,289 people who voted early.
Adding these numbers would boost the total 2pm turnout rate up from 40.5% to 44.8%, which would still be lower than the 52% of people who had voted by 2pm in 2017.
