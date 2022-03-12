Vox Pop: Has Malta’s Education System Prepared Students Enough To Vote?

Lovin Malta headed down to the University of Malt to ask students: has Malta’s education system prepared you enough to vote?

But unfortunately, there are real concerns on whether Malta’s educational system has done enough to prepare students to vote.

With Malta lowering its voting age to 16-years-old, students all over Malta will be eligible to vote for the first time in the upcoming General Election.

It’s not surprising that almost all of the students that Lovin Malta asked, said no, with many saying that more definitely needs to be done.

“When I was in a Systems of Knowledge (SOK) class one day, the lecturer had asked us if we knew what the general election was – and no one but me in an entire class knew what it was,” one student said

She also added that “it’s a very honest representation of how the education system is helping us (students) with voting”.

“Basically no one has really said anything about how to decide which party you should vote for,” another said.

“You don’t really get knowledge on how the election system works in Malta,” one said.

“I’m really interested in these things, but I don’t feel like I was given enough exposure – and for a country that gives so much importance to voting and being an active citizen, it doesn’t give you enough information,” another said.

Watch the full Vox Pop here: