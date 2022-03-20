Vox Pop: We Put Malta’s Students’ Election Knowledge To The Test

Lovin Malta headed down to Junior College and the University of Malta to test students’ knowledge on the election, asking a variety of trivial questions related to the election.

But as the big day approaches, there are serious concerns on whether Malta’s education system has indeed prepared students enough for the vote.

With Malta lowering its voting age to 16, students all over Malta will be eligible to vote for the first time in the upcoming General Election.

The students were asked a series of simple questions, related to the environment, including the election date, whether they can explain how the single transferable vote works, and whether they even care that an election is happening.

“Can you explain the single transferable vote?” Lovin Malta’s Sasha asked, to which the student replied with, “Sorry what?”

Almost no one had even heard of the single transferable vote, with one student attempting to explain the process.

We even showed students some photos of candidates, even including singer Fabrizio Faniello as a trick question to see if anyone would catch on.

Prime Minister Robert Abela and opposition leader Bernard Grech were the easy ones, with everyone knowing what their names were. But while some people recognised Malta’s President George Vella, some couldn’t even tell what his name is.

It was also noted that the majority of students do not, in fact, care that an election is coming, with some saying that the fact that the outcome seems like an obvious one, is taking away all the excitement.

Watch the full Vox Pop here: