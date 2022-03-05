Vox Pop: What Do Malta’s Students Really Care About This Election?

Lovin Malta headed down to the University of Malta, to ask students, what issues do Malta’s students care about this upcoming election?

But unfortunately, young people’s voices often get lost in the noise of an election season, and there are not many opportunities to voice their own concerns.

With Malta lowering its voting age to 16-years-old, many students all over Malta will be eligible to vote for the first time in the upcoming General Election.

“From my end, it would be the environment. I’m a Gozitan and we are currently bombarded by the construction,” one said.

An overwhelming amount of people are focused on Malta’s degrading environment, and referenced the construction and over-development that is running rampant in this country.

This goes to show that the environment truly needs to become a priority, and not just during election season to garner more votes.

“Students care about the overdevelopment that is happening at the moment, they care a lot about sexual health, and even HIV. These are very big issues, ” another said.

Many students also mentioned that there should be an increase of focus on sexual health policies and mental health in Malta.

“Mental wellbeing is also an important matter, especially in light of the COVID-19 crisis,” another said.

Social issues such as abortion and immigration were also touched upon, with some saying that they have not been given the importance that they deserve.

Asked who they will be casting their vote for, more students mentioned the Nationalist Party and third parties, than they mentioned the Labour Party.

“I’ll be voting for the Nationalist Party, I think that the Labour Party currently is a little bit stalled at the moment,” one said.

Watch the full Vox Pop here: