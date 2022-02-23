Watch: Abela Must Admit Marsaskala Marina Was Damaging To Quality Of Life, PN Leader Says

Prime Minister Robert Abela must admit that the proposed Marsaskala marina was not feasible and would have been damaging to the quality of life of people in the area, PN leader Bernard Grech has said.

Grech was speaking the day after Abela’s u-turn on the project, who announced plans to scrap the plans following months of intense opposition. Grech said this is not enough and Abela must shoulder more responsibility for the plans.

“This is a victory for Marsaskala. But the Prime Minister only acted following pressure from residents, pressure for councillors, pressure from civil society groups, and pressure for the PN,” he said.

Plans for a marina in Marsaskala Bay were extremely controversial from the moment Transport Malta published them in a pre-qualification questionnaire last year.

However, in recent weeks, several Labour Party figures began to change their tune and come out against the project, culminating with Prime Abela announcing plans to scrap the project altogether.

Activists have praised the decision but warned that the fight to preserve Malta’s environment from rampant development continues.

Why do you think Abela scrapped the plans?