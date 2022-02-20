د . إAEDSRر . س

Watch: Abela Pledges €700 Million Investment In Green Spaces, €10,000 Loan Aid For First-Time Buyers

Prime Minister Robert Abela has pledged that the government will invest €700 million in green areas over a seven-year period if the Labour Party wins the upcoming election.

“There will be an emphasis on giving green lungs to village and town cores and setting up a network of gardens close to your home,” Abela told a press conference at the former Rialto Cinema.

“We will build parks and gardens, embark on urban green reclamation projects, build green tunnels and underground car parks and have pedestrian-only areas in every town, at least during the weekend.”

The project bears similarities to when his predecessor Joseph Muscat pledged to invest €700 million in Malta’s road network over a seven-year period ahead of the 2017 election.

Abela also pledged that the government will give every first-time buyer €1,000 a year over a ten-year period to help them pay their home loans, equivalent to a total of €10,000.

Questioned by Lovin Malta, he dismissed concerns that this will result in property prices increasing and argued it will make a strong difference to first-time buyers.

Abela also pledged to reduce the corporate tax rate for the first €52,000 from 35% to 25%.

