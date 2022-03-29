Watch: Adrian Delia Says PN Shouldn’t Take ‘Rash’ Decision On Leadership And Calls For ‘Genuine Soul-Searching’

PN MP and former leader Adrian Delia has urged his party not to take a rash decision on the future of Bernard Grech’s leadership in the wake of the general election. “We need a period of reflection and of strong and genuine soul-searching,” Delia said in an interview on TVAM. “There are so many mixed emotions right now but you can’t have a party that keeps changing its leader; I’ve lost count on how many leaders we’ve had in the past few years.” “From my personal experience, if you have a vision and project you need time to complete it.” Delia said that while the choice on Grech’s future is out of his hands, he ruled out contesting the leadership “because I really love my country and wanted to cast away any doubts”.

“The party must take a decision. Is it wise to give him more time despite the result or is it clear that a total change is necessary? I won’t make this decision myself but we shouldn’t react rashly in the frenzy of emotions following the defeat. We must take our time to see what’s best for us and the country.” Delia said that Malta needs a strong Opposition and that he even heard PL supporters stating as much while celebrating their party’s victory in the streets. “Without stating whether the Opposition is strong or not, there is certainly a cry among the people of Malta for a stronger Opposition. A government that keeps increasing its popularity isn’t healthy for the public.” He urged politicians to analyse why 15% of the electorate didn’t vote at all, describing their decision to stay at home as a “strong whisper”. “Around 51,000 people didn’t vote, which is a massive number and these people are saying something. Is it a protest vote against the government or the Opposition? How many of these were 16-18 year olds? Was there apathy?” “For example, my children know more about what’s happening between Ukraine and Russia than about what’s happening in Malta because their world is social media, which is predominantly western and American based.”

Delia also called for an end to “political tribalism” and “political hatred”. “If there’s one regret I have it’s the pain my family suffered after I entered politics,” he said. “Unfortunately, politics can be savage, not only on politicians but on their relatives too.” “We must eradicate cruelty and hatred from politics and make politics about arguments, persuasion, principles and values, or fewer valid people will step up, not because they don’t want to change the country but because the collateral damage and fallout on their loved ones will be too great.” Should Bernard Grech stay on as PN leader?