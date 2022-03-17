Watch: After Passing Through IVF, Maltese Candidate Urges Couples Not To Feel Shame

“However, in recent months I ended up needing IVF and passing through the experience myself. While I rarely ever talk about my private life, many couples pass through this procedure and I feel I should share my experience because the truth is that it isn’t an easy process.”

“I had heard of IVF from third parties and house visits but I never thought I’d end up requiring it myself,” Graziella Galea said in a recent interview with Mark Azzopardi.

PN candidate Graziella Galea has shared her personal experience of passing through IVF in an attempt to convince couples not to feel ashamed about the process.

Galea warned that there are levels of suffering to IVF – the physical pain that women experience as a result of medication, the agony of waiting to find out whether the process was successful or not, and the heartbreak if it turns out it was unsuccessful.

Many couples also face financial burdens as a result of IVF medication not being free of charge, although both major parties have pledged to change this state of play.

Galea ended with a message of hope to couples thinking of passing through the process.

“You should know that it isn’t an easy process but you shouldn’t lose heart,” she said. “Just because one couple is unsuccessful, it doesn’t mean yours will be too. I encourage you not to hold back.”

“You shouldn’t mind speaking out about this experience either. Only my friends and family knew what I was passing through until recently but it isn’t something you should be ashamed of.”

IVF has been a feature of this election campaign, with both major parties pledging to facilitate the process for couples.

While the PN has promised to make the entire process free of charge, the PL has gone a step further, pledging to screen embryos for genetic problems prior to their implantation during procedures.

