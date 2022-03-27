Watch: Arnold Cassola: ‘I’d Rather Die Fighting Than Live As A Slave’

“Unfortunately I think today’s margin indicates that the Labour Party’s tactics work. They offer jobs on the eve of the election, sending cheques signed, getting your cousin to work as a cleaner – unfortunately, I think this is working,” Cassola said during the press conference.

Cassola said this during a brief press conference at the counting hall in Naxxar today, as another landslide victory for Labour was announced.

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola has promised his continued commitment to targeting corruption, saying that he’d “rather die fighting than die as a slave”.

“I’m fearful that at least one generation or two need to pass before we truly reach rock bottom, especially economically, until Malta can recover from all of this,” he said.

“I wouldn’t be here, I would have died by then,” he said.

“From my end, I can promise, that until I am strong and healthy enough to do so, I will continue fighting, and I will continue revealing these things.”

“Because I would rather die while fighting than live as a slave while I’m alive,” he promised.

Cassola also lamented other “medieval” elements that he’s faced with the Electoral Commission, speaking of third parties not being given access to wifi, the same as the PN and PL are.

“Even in here, everything is tolerated – We don’t have internet here, we don’t have wifi. Third parties and independent candidates, no wifi,” he said.

“This medieval mentality needs to end,” he concluded.

