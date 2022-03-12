Watch: ‘At Least With Our Corruption We Gained Something,’ Debono Grech Tells Labour Supporters
Former Labour Minister Joe Debono Grech has celebrated the fact that “at least with corruption we gained something” in Malta.
In a somewhat absurd scene, the former minister addressed a cheering crowd in Xewkija, Gozo, recounting how someone had approached him, telling him that both of Malta’s main parties (the PL and PN) were corrupt.
“Once a man came and told me, they’re both corrupt, the two sides,” he said.
“And I agree – the thing is, we got nothing out of their corruption, but at least we gained something from ours,” he continued as the crowd cheered.
Debono Grech, who is most remembered among younger voters for physically threatening that he’d beat up a female MP in Parliament, went on to refer to the Bible.
Recounting the story of Jesus Christ and the two thieves, continued on by saying that “another guy told me that ‘these guys are thieves'”.
“Yes, Christ had two thieves, a good one and a bad one – and we’re with the good one,” he said as the crowd continued to laugh and applaud.
“You don’t need to fear them,” he said, referring to the Opposition Party.
This was said at a Labour rally held last night in Gozo, which was organised by Gozo Minister and 13th district candidate Clint Camilleri, who can be seen clapping along with Debono Grech’s comments.
Debono Grech had served as a Labour MP for around 50 years, having then quit parliament in 2017.
What do you make of Debono Grech’s statement?