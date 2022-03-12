Watch: ‘At Least With Our Corruption We Gained Something,’ Debono Grech Tells Labour Supporters

Former Labour Minister Joe Debono Grech has celebrated the fact that “at least with corruption we gained something” in Malta.

In a somewhat absurd scene, the former minister addressed a cheering crowd in Xewkija, Gozo, recounting how someone had approached him, telling him that both of Malta’s main parties (the PL and PN) were corrupt.

“Once a man came and told me, they’re both corrupt, the two sides,” he said.

“And I agree – the thing is, we got nothing out of their corruption, but at least we gained something from ours,” he continued as the crowd cheered.