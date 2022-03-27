Watch: Bernard Grech Hugs PL Supporter Who Waved Greek Flag During Counting Hall Celebrations  

As Opposition Leader Bernard Grech walked into the Naxxar counting hall after the PN’s electoral trashing, he embraced and shook hands with several people, including a man who had waved a Greek flag to mock him. The PL supporter had whipped out the flag after the result was announced, poking fun at Grech over an infamous remark prior to becoming PN leader. During the 2019 political crisis, before he was PN leader, Grech said that when he travelled overseas, he would sometimes tell people he is from Greece because he was ashamed to tell them he was Maltese in case they bring up government scandals.

PL supporters remembered this comment all the way to the election, bringing photos of Greek flags, as well as an actual flag, to the counting hall. The flag-waver told Lovin Malta he was doing so because he was proud to be Maltese, and that the Nationalist Party needed to “sweep” itself clean if they wanted to win an election. Questioned about Grech’s gesture to him, he said that he was physically attacked when he visited the counting hall in the past. “Today I didn’t hurt anyone and I celebrated as is my right,” he said.

Bernard Grech hugging Labour activists who were mocking him with Greek flags only moments earlier says everything you need to know about the man. Respect Kap 🙏🏼 @bernardgrechmt — Christian Peregin (@cperegin) March 27, 2022

PN chief strategist Chris Peregin referred to Grech’s gesture after the result was announced, stating that the PN leader “hugging Labour activists who were mocking him with Greek flags only moments earlier says everything you need to know about the man”. Grech has indicated his willingness to stay on as PN leader and to contest a potential leadership election. Do you think Bernard Grech should stay on as PN leader?