Watch: Bernard Grech Wants To Suspend Election Campaign For A Day For Ukraine ‘Peace March’
Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has proposed suspending the general election campaign for a day so that a national march for peace in Ukraine can be held.
Grech made this proposal when delivering his closing remarks at this afternoon’s debate at the University of Malta, suggesting this Saturday as the ‘day of rest’.
@lovinmaltaofficial Do you agree with Opposition Leader Bernard Grech’s proposition? 🇺🇦🧐 #fyp #fypmalta #malta #lovinmalta #election #campaign #ukraine #debate #pn #pl ♬ original sound – Lovin Malta
Prime Minister Robert Abela didn’t reply to his offer, and neither did ADPD’s Carmel Cacopardo, ABBA’s Ivan Grech Mintoff and Partit Popolari’s Paul Salamone.
The political leaders were asked how they intend to deal with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which has shocked the world and cast a dark shadow over Malta’s election campaign.
Abela pledged that Malta will offer oncological aid to Ukrainians, welcome asylum seekers “with open arms” and keep cushioning the impact of inflation in fuel and gas prices.
“This government has already gained experience on how to lead Malta through a crisis as a result of the pandemic and we have the credibility to lead us through another one.”
However, Grech reminded people how Abela had recently said how grateful he was to live in a country “which is so far away from the Ukraine-Russia crisis”.
“We need a Prime Minister who constantly acts according to his values and not one who only reacts when public opinion turns against him,” the PN leader said.
Cacopardo warned the economic impacts of the war will limit the abilities of PL and PN to carry out several of their electoral promises, while Grech Mintoff referred to Malta’s constitutional neutrality and Salomone turned emotional as he spoke about his experience living in war-torn countries.
