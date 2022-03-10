Watch: Bernard Grech Wants To Suspend Election Campaign For A Day For Ukraine ‘Peace March’

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has proposed suspending the general election campaign for a day so that a national march for peace in Ukraine can be held.

Grech made this proposal when delivering his closing remarks at this afternoon’s debate at the University of Malta, suggesting this Saturday as the ‘day of rest’.

Prime Minister Robert Abela didn’t reply to his offer, and neither did ADPD’s Carmel Cacopardo, ABBA’s Ivan Grech Mintoff and Partit Popolari’s Paul Salamone.

The political leaders were asked how they intend to deal with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which has shocked the world and cast a dark shadow over Malta’s election campaign.