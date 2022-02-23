Watch: Bernard Grech Warns Masks ‘Harming’ Children And Calls For Easing Of Travel Rules

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has delivered his most scathing assessment yet of Malta’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions, claiming that the authorities “have no idea what they’re doing” and that they’re “just toying with us”. During a visit to Lovin Malta’s offices, Grech warned that masks are “harming children’s faces” and decried the current travel rules as “inconsistent”. “The government should stop imposing restrictions, particularly on teachers and children who need to wear a mask to go to school every day. Some parents have also told us that masks are harming their children’s faces.” “If it’s fine for political parties to hold activities with so many people, it should be good for children too.”

There have been a number of global studies on the effects of masking children throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. While some researchers have warned that masks can harm children’s cognitive development, others have insisted that this is not the case. Both PL and PN have organised election rallies in blatant breach of Malta’s COVID-19 rules, which prohibit standing events and which oblige attendees of seated events to wear a mask at all times. Grech also called for an easing of Malta’s travel rules, including a revision of the travel ban to countries listed as ‘dark red’. “A worker who comes to Malta can start working at an elderly care home the very next day without any quarantine, but others have to go to a quarantine hotel. There’s a lack of consistency.”

The PN leader said life should return to pre-pandemic normality now that the vast majority of the public have been boosted. “If we truly believe in science and the vaccine and if we have herd immunity, let’s keep on giving freedoms to the people so that we can move closer to normality as I always insisted must be the case.” “First the authorities said measures will be reduced after achieving herd immunity, then they imposed measures [vaccine certificate entry rules] as recently as 17th January and then they removed those same measures,” he said. “They have no idea what they’re doing, they’re making constant U-turns and are toying with us. People now understand that they are only trying to control everyone. I believe in science and the health authorities, but the health authorities must rise up, give people their freedoms and give everyone an opportunity to live their lives.” “Unfortunately mental health has regressed in the past two years. Some measures were necessary but now let’s allow weddings and parties to take place normally and let’s allow everyone to live their lives normally.” Cover photo: Left: Stock image, Right: Opposition Leader Bernard Grech Do you think Malta should scrap more COVID-19 restrictions?