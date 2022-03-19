Watch: Cancer Survivor And ‘Ex Nationalist’ Tells PL Rally She Will Vote Labour For The First Time

A cancer survivor who described herself as an “ex Nationalist” explained to a PL rally why she intends to switch her vote to the Labour Party at next week’s election.

Antonella Rogers, a prominent pundit who has spoken out about minority issues and her fight against cancer, said that while she never addressed a political rally in the past she felt she needed to send out a positive message.

“I thank everyone from the PL who was with me in the tough times,” she said.

“I received many calls from PL members and ministers who wished me well. They didn’t look at my political colours but at my health, which is something I appreciate till this day.”