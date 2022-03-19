Watch: Cancer Survivor And ‘Ex Nationalist’ Tells PL Rally She Will Vote Labour For The First Time
A cancer survivor who described herself as an “ex Nationalist” explained to a PL rally why she intends to switch her vote to the Labour Party at next week’s election.
Antonella Rogers, a prominent pundit who has spoken out about minority issues and her fight against cancer, said that while she never addressed a political rally in the past she felt she needed to send out a positive message.
“I thank everyone from the PL who was with me in the tough times,” she said.
“I received many calls from PL members and ministers who wished me well. They didn’t look at my political colours but at my health, which is something I appreciate till this day.”
“I hurt when someone used ‘cancer’ as a political football but I will leave that behind me because I now know the difference between the two parties.”
Although Rogers didn’t clarify who she was referring to, a few years ago she had harsh words for former PN minister Louis Galea two years ago when he said the PL is a “party with cancer for allowing certain things to happen in recent years”.
Besides the moral support, Rogers also thanked the PL government for making her cancer medication free of charge, for recognising her rights as a lesbian woman and for launching the New Hope Guarantee scheme through which the government acts as a guarantor to allow people with medical issues or disabilities to become homeowners.
“To those out there who called me an opportunist, I’m showing you that I’m not an opportunist but an ex-Nationalist who will vote Labour for the first time,” she concluded to cheers from the crowd.
“We live in a democracy where we should be able to express ourselves without fear and being attacked personally.”
What do you make of Antonella Rogers’ intervention?