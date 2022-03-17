Watch: Delighted With His Two Cheques, Man Celebrates Labour Party To ‘Bella Ciao’ Tune 

In a TikTok video, the Maltese man can be seen waving two cheques in the air and singing the praises of the Labour Party and Prime Minister Robert Abela… all to the tune of popular song Bella Ciao.

Hundreds of thousands have received cheques in the mail in recent days – but you’d be hard-pressed to find one as visibly pleased as @Rencian10.

The video went viral on TikTok, with over 35,000 people watching it as of the time of writing.

Several people called the user out, with some arguing that by celebrating a tax refund, he was essentially expressing delight that money which was rightly his had been returned to him after it was unfairly taxed. However, others expressed their support and gratitude to Abela.

Cheques are arriving in people’s mail a few days ahead of the general election.

Every worker and student is entitled to a ‘stimulus cheque’ of €100, rising to €200 for pensioners and people on social benefits, a scheme intended to counter inflation.

Some people are also entitled to a tax refund cheque, with refunds oscillating between €60 and €140.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has warned that issuing cheques in the midst of an election campaign is tantamount to vote-buying and should be investigated as a corrupt practice.

Have you received your cheques yet?